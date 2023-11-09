Agilix Solutions Celebrates 100th Anniversary

The early years (1923 - 1930s)

In 1923, French Electric, founded in 1914 by Albert O. French as a motor repair shop in St. Louis, acquired Electrical Machinery Co., giving rise to French Gerleman Electric Co. Inc. The company survived and thrived through the Great Depression, in part by serving demand for 25-cycle motors needed in the construction of the Panama Canal. During this era, the company established what would be a key vendor partnership when in 1935, French Gerleman established one of the nation's earliest distribution relationships with the Allen-Bradley Co.

Steady Growth and New Leadership (1940s - 1950s)

During the 1940s French Gerleman's sales surpassing the $100,000 milestone, and in 1954 the company expand to eight employees. In 1964, leadership transitioned with the passing of Charles C. French, as Albert E. French assumed the presidency, paving the way for further expansion.

Milestones and Innovation (1960s - 1970s)

Notable achievements in the 1960s and 1970s included relocation to accommodate St. Louis’s Busch Stadium II and crossing the $1-million sales threshold in 1974.

Diversification and Expansion (1980s - 1990s)

The formation of a construction division, the opening of additional branches, and the introduction of integration services in the 1980s signaled diversification and paved the way for the company to take a major role in industrial automation. Venturing into data communications and networking in 1995 positioned French Gerleman as a comprehensive technology solutions provider.

Technological Advancement and Growth (2000s)

French Gerleman embraced technological advances and expanded into power transmission, substantiating its market presence. Annual sales surpassed $100 million in 2006.

2021: French Gerleman and IAC Supply Solutions Merge

The merger of French Gerleman and IAC Supply Solutions in 2021 was driven by a shared vision to expand product and service offerings while enhancing the customer experience. The newly formed company, Agilix Solutions, serves more than 8,000 customers from 13 branches in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi.

A Vision for the Future

“As we celebrate 100 years of achievement, we honor our heritage while looking ahead to a strong future defined by growth, innovation, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction,” said Mike Stanfill, CEO of Agilix Solutions, in the press release.

“The history of this company is really a story about people - the employees who have dedicated their professional lives to creating exceptional experiences for our valued customers,” said Steve French, COO and fifth-generation owner, in the release. “We’ve witnessed numerous evolutions in the industries we serve and the products we offer, but delivering unparalleled service has been the common thread throughout our journey.”

Agilix Solutions is ranked #50 on Electrical Wholesaling’s Top 150 ranking. It focuses on providing products and solutions for the automation, electrical, datacom, power transmission, safety, industrial supply, lighting and solar markets.