Atlantic Coast Electric Supply Celebrates Grand Opening of Gastonia, NC, Location

Atlantic Coast Electric Supply (ACES) hosted the grand opening and ribbon cutting of its seventh location, in Gastonia, NC. The grand opening event took place on June 13.

The event gave customers a chance to meet the ACES team, including John Marshall, company president; John Younginer, VP/general manager; Judy Matthews, corporate credit manager; Stephen Lovelace, CFO; Todd Lankford, Concord branch manager; Austin Peeler, Gastonia team leader; and many other employees. Guests could also engage with key vendors such as Legrand, Siemens, and IDEAL, giving them more opportunities for a chance to win one of our seven exciting raffle prizes.

The event had over 100 attendees, including industry legend John Moore, the former owner and founder of Moore Electric Supply, who made a guest appearance to show support of ACES, a Carolinas independent electrical distributor.

In his remarks at the ribbon-cutting, Marshall said, “When you open a new location a word that comes to mind is opportunity. It's an opportunity for existing employees to maybe take on a new role, it's an opportunity to meet new employees in a new market, it's an opportunity to get new customers in a new market, and it's an opportunity to become good citizens in a new community.”

Atlantic Coast Electric Supply (ACES) is ranked #77 on Electrical Wholesaling's 2024 Top 100 listing.