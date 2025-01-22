Elliott Electric Supply Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of Huntsville Location

Elliott Electric Supply, Nacogdoches, TX, recently announced the grand re-opening of its Huntsville location. The newly built facility at 926 Highway 19, will offer expanded services, increased inventory and enhanced support to local contractors and businesses.

The new Huntsville store nearly triples in square footage, enabling the location to offer quicker lead times, better inventory availability, and improved access for the community. “Our goal is to provide the same high-quality service our customers expect, but with easier access and greater visibility,” said Quentin Risner, branch manager, in the press release. “By significantly expanding our footprint, we can better serve the needs of Huntsville and surrounding areas. We are proud of our team of eight experienced professionals, who collectively bring nearly 100 years of expertise to the table. Our commitment goes beyond making a sale; we aim to build lasting relationships with our customers, partnering with them to ensure their success.”

Along with its extensive on-site inventory, the branch is fed overnight by Elliott Electric's 218,000-sq-ft regional distribution center in Houston. The company plans to further enhance the facility by installing a generator to ensure uninterrupted service during power outages, reinforcing its dedication to reliability and customer satisfaction.

Elliott Electric Supply now has more than 190 locations across 13 states. The company is ranked #8 on EW’s 2024 Top 100 ranking with more than $2.1 billion in 2023 sales.