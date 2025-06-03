Border States Breaks Ground on 300,000-Sq-Ft Distribution Center in Fargo Market Area

Border States, Fargo, ND, recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of its Upper Midwest distribution center – a 300,000-sq-ft facility slated to open in late 2026.

The distribution center marks the beginning of Border States’ plan to open several similar facilities across the United States in coming years. The addition of these distribution centers will allow the company to build and maintain a more secure, robust and resilient supply chain to serve customers in the construction, industrial and utility markets.

"This facility will serve customers across six states and nearly 30 locations, helping us to effectively scale the business as we continue to grow, and serving as a model for the rest of the country,” said Jason Seger, president and CEO at Border States, in the press release. “This distribution center marks an inflection point, built on the history and success of Border States and propelling us into a very bright future.”

The distribution center is also projected to add 60 jobs to the Fargo-Moorhead market in its first year of operation and will include state-of-the-art warehouse technology and automation.

"We see the distribution center as a strategic investment in this community and our future,” said James Sipe, executive VP Supply Chain at Border States, in the press release. “It will feature advanced warehouse management systems, automated storage and retrieval and conveyance infrastructure. Designed for flexibility, it will allow us to scale intelligently and adapt as our needs evolve, as well as helping us to better anticipate our customers’ needs and streamline how we manage and move inventory to reduce delivery times and ensure we’re always positioned to respond with agility and care.”

The groundbreaking event was attended by local business and political leaders, and it marks the beginning of construction on the facility — slated to continue through the rest of this year and into 2026, with a planned opening date in late 2026.

The 100% employee-owned company is rated the sixth largest electrical distributor in the United States by Electrical Wholesaling in its 2024 Top 100 ranking. Border States has more than 3,500 employee-owners in 31 states.