Border States’ Bemidji, MN, Branch Breaks Ground for New Location

Border States, Fargo, ND, recently broke ground for a new branch location in Bemidji, MN. This new facility will offer a customer-focused design with an enhanced city desk experience. Construction at the new branch location began in spring 2025, and it is expected to open in late 2025.

“We are excited to make this investment into the Bemidji community and continue our commitment to serve our customers in the region,” said Treavor Peterson, area director, in the press release. “In conjunction with our new distribution center in Fargo, ND, the new Bemidji facility will help us improve our customer experience and expand our capabilities.”

Border States is rated the sixth largest electrical distributor in the United States in Electrical Wholesaling's 2025 Top 100 with more than 3,500 employee-owners in 31 states.