Lonestar Electric Industrial Supply Relocates Houston Distribution Facility

The industrial arm of Houston-based Lonestar Electric Supply is relocating its flagship distribution center and headquarters to Pearland’s Lower Kirby district following fast growth over the past two years.

The division has relocated to a 114,680-sq-ft building at 1249 S. Sam Houston Parkway in Lower Kirby, a 1,200-acre mixed-use district home to a growing number of distributing and manufacturing companies. The new facility was completed in June, with operations beginning in the third quarter of this year.

“The industrial group started in the fall of 2022 and closed out 2024 with nearly $160 million in sales,” said Kevin Hogan, president of Lonestar’s Industrial group, in the press release. “Lower Kirby’s excellent location with easy access to the Port of Houston and will help us meet demand and fuel continued growth.”

With 75 employees, the industrial division supplies some of the nation’s leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms; industrial contractors; end users; and OEMs across the United States. The company’s wide range of electrification products and solutions add value to projects in oil and gas, renewables, automation and manufacturing, Hogan said. In 2023, Lonestar expanded operations into West Texas to better serve oil and gas contractors and opened in Dallas last year.

“Our industrial division is helping our clients meet their own demanding schedules,” Hogan said. “Our project management program is tailored to each project, and our move into a larger, more dynamic space will keep us on track to continue our on-time deliveries and handle more for our customers’ projects spanning the country. “This move will also help us deepen our existing partnerships with global industry leaders such as ABB, Killark, Rittal, Southwire and Hitachi to better serve our customers.”

Celebrating 10 years, Lonestar Electric Supply first served electrical contractors before creating divisions to serve industrial; engineering, procurement and construction; and renewable energy markets.

Electrical Wholesaling named Lonestar Electric Supply the nation’s 14th largest distributor in the electric space in its 2025 Top 100 ranking. Beyond Texas, Lonestar Electric Supply has opened distribution centers in Louisiana, Oklahoma and Tennessee.