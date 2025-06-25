Colonial Electric Supply: The Future is In the Family

Colonial Electric Supply, King of Prussia, PA, ranked #29 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2025 Top 100 listing as one of the largest family-owned electrical businesses in the industry, recently gathered members of the Bellwoar clan for a family photo. The photo includes the sons of company founder Joe Bellwoar – Jay, David and Steven – and the new generation now working at the company.

Bryan Daluisio, the company’s marketing director, sent the photo to Electrical Wholesaling the other day and said Colonial Electric Supply is excited about the role the new generation will play in the company’s growth.

At Colonial Electric Supply, our foundation has always been family,” said Daluisio. “This photo captures the current generation of ownership — Jay, David, and Steven Bellwoar—together with the next generation, who are already learning the business from the inside out. As one of the largest independent, family-owned electrical distributors in the country, we take great pride in leading with integrity, trust, and commitment to our customers.



“While the original Colonial Electric dates back to 1917, the business was reborn in 1972 when Joe Bellwoar — then a top salesman — took a bold leap and restarted the company as Colonial Electric Supply. Built on resilience, hard work and a continuous focus on customer service, Joe’s version of Colonial laid the groundwork for decades of growth. Those founding principles remain deeply rooted in our culture today. With experience guiding us and a strong vision for the future, our family continues to invest in innovation and expansion — without ever losing sight of what matters most: delivering exceptional customer service at every level.

“Preparing the next generation to lead is an active priority at Colonial. By involving the next generation today, we’re ensuring that our commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and customer service continues for decades to come. Our customers, employees, and partners can expect the same service and hands-on leadership that have defined our past—and will shape our future.”