NorthEast Electrical Announce Recipients of 2025 Scholarships

NorthEast Electrical/Sonepar, Brockton, MA, announced the recipients of its 2025 Community Scholarships and Tool Grants, a program designed to support graduating high school seniors across New England. This year’s initiative saw 128 submissions, with essays championing the importance of skilled trades in building a stronger future.

The program, now in its fourth year, awarded seven $1,000 Electrify Your Future scholarships and three $500 Gear Up for Success tool grants. Each New England state was represented among the winners, with a special scholarship designated for a student from Brockton High School, home to NorthEast’s Central Distribution Center and headquarters.

Frank Marandino, President of NorthEast Electrical, shared his thoughts on this year’s program:

“Every year, these essays remind us why we invest in our communities. The courage, insight, and determination these students show are incredible. We’re not just awarding scholarships; we’re recognizing leaders in the making.”

Scholarship Winners

Juliette Alonso - Blue Hills Regional Technical School, MA; Cacelie Gooden - CREC Academy of Aerospace and Engineering, CT; Lucy Gray - Hall-Dale High School, ME; Olivia Plante, Manchester Central High School, NH; Kane Lewis, Portsmouth High School, RI; James Gultekin - Springfield High School, VT; Brockton High School Winner - Trinity Starks – Brockton High School, MA.

Tool Grant Winners

Cody Thibodeau - Essex North Shore - Agricultural & Technical School, MA; Landon Sirois - Biddeford High School, ME; William Emerson - St. Johnsbury Academy, VT

NorthEast Electrical operates 40 branches throughout the six New England states. Since 1998, NorthEast has been a subsidiary of Sonepar, ranked #2 in Electrical Wholesaling’s 2025 Top 100 ranking.