NorthEast Electrical Announce Recipients of 2025 Scholarships

Aug. 27, 2025
2 min read

Key Highlights

  • The program awarded seven $1,000 scholarships and three $500 tool grants to students across New England.
  • 128 submissions showcased students' passion for skilled trades and community leadership.
  • A special scholarship was awarded to a student from Brockton High School, home to NorthEast's headquarters.
Cacelie Gooden (center) from the CREC Academy of Aerospace and Engineering, in Windsor, CT, was one of the scholarship winners.
NorthEast Electrical/Sonepar, Brockton, MA, announced the recipients of its 2025 Community Scholarships and Tool Grants, a program designed to support graduating high school seniors across New England. This year’s initiative saw 128 submissions, with essays championing the importance of skilled trades in building a stronger future.

The program, now in its fourth year, awarded seven $1,000 Electrify Your Future scholarships and three $500 Gear Up for Success tool grants. Each New England state was represented among the winners, with a special scholarship designated for a student from Brockton High School, home to NorthEast’s Central Distribution Center and headquarters.

Frank Marandino, President of NorthEast Electrical, shared his thoughts on this year’s program:

“Every year, these essays remind us why we invest in our communities. The courage, insight, and determination these students show are incredible. We’re not just awarding scholarships; we’re recognizing leaders in the making.”

 

Scholarship Winners

Juliette Alonso - Blue Hills Regional Technical School, MA; Cacelie Gooden - CREC Academy of Aerospace and Engineering, CT; Lucy Gray - Hall-Dale High School, ME; Olivia Plante, Manchester Central High School, NH; Kane Lewis, Portsmouth High School, RI; James Gultekin - Springfield High School, VT; Brockton High School Winner - Trinity Starks – Brockton High School, MA.

 

Tool Grant Winners

Cody Thibodeau - Essex North Shore - Agricultural & Technical School, MA; Landon Sirois - Biddeford High School, ME; William Emerson - St. Johnsbury Academy, VT

NorthEast Electrical operates 40 branches throughout the six New England states. Since 1998, NorthEast has been a subsidiary of Sonepar, ranked #2 in Electrical Wholesaling’s 2025 Top 100 ranking.

 

