City Electric Supply Launches Residential Renewables Business

After establishing a national presence in the utility/large commercial segment of the renewables market, City Electric Supply (CES), Dallas TX, has launched a new division that focuses on sales opportunities for renewables in the residential market.

National Renewable Business Development Manager Robbie McNamara is excited about the opportunity with this new division. McNamara said in the press release, “The industry has grown over the last 10 years and is forecasted to continue growing beyond the expiration of the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) in 2022. This proves the price of the technology has come down enough that it’s readily attainable for homeowners and businesses to continue investing in renewable energy.”

The main hub for the Renewable Energies Group (REG) in Morrisville, NC, is operated by Mason Phillips, who has 10 years of utility scale installation experience, and overseen by McNamara and Vice President of Operations Gary Smith. In the last 11 years, REG has supplied over 7GW worth of projects nationwide from small residential/light commercial installations to utility-scale solar farms ranging from 2MW to 300MW. The press release said the division’s growth required a new office in Dallas, TX, which opened this spring, and a Florida office opening this summer.

At the helm of the residential division is Rob Smith with 10 years of residential/light commercial renewable construction experience. He has more than 800 installations under his belt that range from 2KW to 1.2MW and is certified for photovoltaic (PV) installations by the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP). He also holds past Unlimited Electrical licenses in North and South Carolina. His team is currently servicing Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia with Florida launching this summer.

McNamara believes rolling out this program on a national basis to almost 500 CES branches in the United States and supporting it with the company’s central distribution facilities will position the company as a “one-stop shop” in the residential solar market. “There is no other distributor, to my knowledge, that focuses on solar like we do in all aspects of the industry, from utility to commercial to residential,” he said in the press release.

City Electric Supply currently operates 483 locations in 31 states and was ranked #10 in Electrical Wholesaling's 2019 Top 200 listing.