Dakota Supply Group to Power Business with Epicor Eclipse

Dakota Supply Group, Fargo, ND, has selected the Epicor Eclipse ERP solution for all of its 33 branches. “Customer expectations have shifted in recent years, and Dakota Supply Group is transforming its culture to meet these changing expectations,” said Paul Kennedy, CEO at DSG, in the press release. “The performance capabilities of Epicor Eclipse, including speed of processing and returning information, will allow our teams to provide world-class customer service as expectations and needs of our customers and supplier partners continue to evolve.”

Dakota Supply Group said in the press release that it had outgrown its existing ERP solution and sought out a solution that would increase the efficiency of processes and responsiveness. “The 'Amazon Effect' has shifted customer expectations of shopping experiences,” the press release said. “Customers want to search and discover their options with a multitude of products all in one place before seamlessly placing an order online, that’s trackable up until the moment it is received. By transforming their business with Epicor Eclipse, Dakota Supply Group will be able to better meet customer expectations and continue to deliver on ever-evolving customer expectations.

Dakota Supply Group is ranked #51 on Electrical Wholesaling’s recently released 2019 Top 200 Electrical Distributors ranking.