McNaughton-McKay Electric Co. Adds 4 Branches and 30 Employees in Georgia

The new branches are located in Albany, Columbus, LaGrange and Thomasville, GA.

McNaughton-McKay Electric Co., Norcross, GA, expanded its southern region with four new locations in middle and southwest Georgia. These new stores, located in Albany, Columbus, LaGrange and Thomasville, GA will extend McNaughton-McKay’s coverage for Rockwell Automation from northwest Georgia into eastern Alabama and southward to the Florida line.

McNaughton_McKay_expansion.jpgThe 30 new employees that are part of the expansion will continue to provide dedicated support to customers in this expanded coverage area, with access to the McNaughton-McKay Central Distribution Center in Atlanta. “We welcome these new employees to the McNaughton-McKay family and through the expansion of our Rockwell Automation APR, look forward to providing a service level of excellence to the current and future customers in the greater Georgia region,” said Bryan Hays, general manager, in the press release.

McNaughton-McKay Electric is a 100% employee-owned distributor of electrical products and solutions for the industrial automation, commercial and construction markets. The company was founded in 1910 in Detroit, MI, and has grown to an annual revenue of more than $1.5 billion and 1,400 employees. McNaughton-McKay is ranked #8 in Electrical Wholesaling’s 2019 Top 200 ranking and serves customers in 44 locations across seven states: Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas as well as two locations in Germany.

 

 

 

 

