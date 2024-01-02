United Electric Supply Expands into Upstate NY with Kovalsky-Carr Merger

2024 M&A activity started off fast with United Electric Supply's announcement that it had merged with Kovalsky-Carr Electric Co., Rochester, NY., a full-line distributor focused on the residential, commercial, and industrial industries since 1921.



Kovalsky-Carr will continue to operate as an independent distributor, a subsidiary of United Electric Supply Co. and service their existing customers with a focused effort on expansion in Rochester and the surrounding area.



"Being part of United Electric and their ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) will support our long-term goal to invest in our associates and expand our business," said Arnold Kovalsky, president, Kovalsky-Carr Electric Supply, in the press release. "Our two companies share a philosophy and culture that focuses on our customers' success."



"The merger of Kovalsky-Carr and United Electric begins to fulfill our long-term objective to become a multi-regional distributor supporting independent operating brands," said George Vorwick, president & CEO, United Electric Supply, in the release. "This is an opportunity for us to leverage our investments in our employee value proposition and career development to aggressively expand our business outside of our existing footprint. We are pleased Arnold and Larry chose our company to realize their vision to become an employee-owned organization."

United Electric Supply was ranked #48 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2023 Top 150 ranking with $290 million in 2022 sales.