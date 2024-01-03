  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    ATI Electrical Supply Merges with Connecticut Electric

    Jan. 3, 2024
    Greg Knowles, president of ATI Electrical Supply, Pompano Beach, FL, announced on the company’s LinkedIn page that his company has merged with Connecticut Electric, Anderson, IN. Connecticut Electric products are predominately used in residential homes, apartment complexes, and RV’s,” he wrote in the Jan. 2 post. “The addition of these products to ATI's existing product line expands the offering of both companies to a wider customer base spanning industrial, commercial and residential customers. I want to thank Onward Capital llc (www.onwardcapllc.com) and Keith Wegen of Flat Iron Capital Advisors (www.flatironscap.com) for their professionalism and faith in ATI. I couldn't have picked better partners to work with. Look for some great new products and services to come as a result.” ATI Electrical Supply is ranked #132 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2023 Top 150 listing with $40.1 million in sales.

     

     