Walters Wholesale Electric/U.S. Electrical Services Acquires Desert Electric Supply and Pomona Wholesale Electric

Walters Wholesale Electric, Brea, CA, acquired Desert Electric Supply and Pomona Wholesale Electric to expand in Southern California.

Established in 1972, Desert Electric Supply has three locations about 100 miles from Los Angeles in the Coachella Valley in India, Palm Desert and Palm Springs, CA. Led by former owner Eric Stevens, Desert has served contractors and industrial businesses for over five decades. Pomona Wholesale Electric, with a strategic single location in Pomona, further complements Walters’ regional reach.

As part of this acquisition, Desert Electric Supply will maintain its recognized brand while transitioning to Walters model, leveraging centralized logistics and inventory to ensure superior service to customers. The integration with Walters' extensive distribution network will also streamline access to products and enhance service for all locations.

Steve Valcourt, president of Walters Wholesale Electric, said in the press release, "Bringing Desert Electric Supply and Pomona Wholesale Electric into the Walters family reflects our dedication to growth and quality service. Both companies share Walters’ commitment to providing exceptional products and support, and we’re thrilled to welcome them as part of our team."

The acquisition allows Walters Wholesale Electric, which operates with over 33 locations and 500 employees, to expand its offerings and ensure fast, reliable service across the Western U.S. Customers of Desert and Pomona will now benefit from Walters’ robust inventory, streamlined logistics, and the expertise of a larger distribution network.

U.S. Electrical Services, Middletown, CT, was ranked #10 on Electrical Wholesaling's 2024 Top 100 ranking and Desert Electric Supply was ranked #96 in hte listing.