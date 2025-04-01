Rexel USA Targets Long Island for Growth with Schwing Electrical Supply Acquisition

Rexel acquired Schwing Electrical Supply, Farmingdale, NY, one of the larger independent distributors remaining on Long Island, NY. According to the press release, Rexel has identified Long Island as a poised for “substantial growth, fueled by planned investments and construction activities in residential, commercial and healthcare.”

Founded in 1960 by Charles Schwing, Schwing Electrical Supply Corp. operates six locations and employs over 100 employees. Following the acquisition, Rexel USA intends to operate under the Schwing Electrical Supply banner, fully leveraging the strength of Schwing’s established brand and workforce. Schwing was ranked #78 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2024 Top 100 ranking. Rexel is ranked #4 in the Top 100.

Roger Little, CEO of Rexel USA, said in the press release, "Schwing is the leading electrical distributor on Long Island, known for its long-standing history, strong culture, superior service and talented associates. This acquisition marks a significant expansion into the Long Island market, which presents attractive growth opportunities. By combining our strengths, we will deliver even greater value and service to our customers, associates and suppliers. I look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Peter Schwing, Jack Dunigan and Bob Dunigan Jr. have co-operated Schwing Electrical Supply as brothers for over 50 years. They said in the press release, "We are excited to embark on the next chapter of Schwing Electrical Supply through our partnership with Rexel. Our father, Charles Schwing, would take great pride in the accomplishments of the company he founded and the promising growth opportunities that lie ahead as we join Rexel.”

Rexel USA, the parent corporation for Rexel Group business activities in the United States, is headquartered in Dallas, TX, and is one of the largest distributors of electrical products, data communication, and related supplies in the United States.

Rexel USA operates its electrical distribution business in the United States through eight regions that go to market under various banner and trade names, including Rexel, Rexel Automation, Gexpro, Mayer and Platt Electric Supply. In addition to an online store, Rexel USA has a distribution network of over 450 branches throughout the U.S. Its global parent company operates through a network of over 1,950 branches in 19 countries, with more than 27,000 employees.