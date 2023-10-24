Rexel USA Hires New Ryan as Midwest Region President

Rexel USA (Dallas): The company recently hired Tim Ryan to be the new Midwest region president. He brings 17 years of experience in the industrial supply space, most recently as W. W. Grainger’s regional sales VP for national accounts. He also has prior experience with Grainger as the regional sales VP in the Government and Healthcare department, and as the director of operations for Grainger’s large customer and mid-market segments. As a passion project, Ryan has served as the president of Grainger’s Latino Business Resource Group for the last two years. He earned his BA in marketing from Fort Lewis College and his MBA from Northwestern University.

Rexel USA has a distribution network of over 460 warehouse storefront locations throughout the United States and the company is ranked #4 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2023 Top 150 listing of the largest electrical distributors in North America with $8.5 billion in 2022 sales and 645 locations throughout North America.