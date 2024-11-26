Kline Named General Manager of FrommConnect

Fromm (Reading, PA): Chris Kline was appointed general manager of FrommConnect, a subsidiary specializing in design, fabrication and labor-saving solutions and services for manufacturers and electrical contractors.

Kline brings more than 25 years of experience in process engineering, automation system design, workplace safety and cybersecurity. He previously served as Fromm’s Industrial Automation Group manager from 2003-2013 and most recently as sales and engineering manager for Grantek Corp. in Allentown, PA. Kline will oversee FrommConnect’s sales and operations at the company’s state of the art facility in Reading, PA.

Fromm is ranked #73 in Electrical Wholesaling’s 2024 Top 100 ranking with 109 employees and nine branches.