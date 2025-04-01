Brannock Named Senior VP Construction Core Market at Border States

Border States (Fargo, ND): Jody Brannock has been named as senior VP Construction Core Market. He will step into the role on April 1, following the retirement of Matt Eddleman, executive VP Construction Core Market. Brannock’s previous posts at Border States include experience as an Area and then Regional Sales Director. He is a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Charlotte and has held previous roles at ABB and Southwire. He has also worked with other agencies and distributors within the electrical distribution industry.

Brannock said in the press release that he appreciated how Eddleman lead the Border States Construction Business throughout his career. “This is a great opportunity to work alongside of our sales team and helping direct strategic growth initiatives. I would like to thank Border States leadership for their confidence in me to move this core market business forward,” he added in the press release.

The 100% employee-owned Border States is ranked as the sixth largest electrical distributor in EW's 2024 Top 100 ranking. The company has more than 3,500 employee-owners in 31 states.