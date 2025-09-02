Crescent Electric Supply Appoints Cotner as New CEO

Crescent Electric Supply Co., East Dubuque, IL, ranked #12 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2025 Top 100 listing, appointed Penny Cotner president and CEO, effective Oct. 1. Cotner joins Crescent after a 12-year tenure at Infinite Electronics, a global supplier of electronic components, including the past seven years as CEO and member of the board. Under her leadership, Infinite grew substantially through strategic acquisitions, operational scaling, and disciplined execution. Her career spans more than two decades in executive leadership, sales transformation, engineering, and global operations, with earlier roles at Arrow Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components, and NASA's International Space Station program.

"Penny is a growth-minded leader whose experience, vision, and operational discipline will guide Crescent through its next chapter of growth," said Mike Sullivan, Crescent Electric’s board chair. "Her success in scaling complex organizations, fostering strong cultures, and delivering results aligns with our priorities to build on Crescent's strong foundation, drive innovation, and deliver exceptional value.

“Kristi Dahlke, Crescent's senior VP and CFO, did an outstanding job as interim CEO as we completed our search. We thank her and look forward to her continued contributions and leadership in her CFO role."

Cotner said in the press release, "I'm honored to join Crescent and lead such a respected family-owned company with a rich history and strong reputation in the industry. Crescent's commitment to its customers, suppliers, and employees is clear, and I look forward to working with the board and management team to build on our strengths, deepen relationships, and position the company for long-term success."

Cotner holds an executive MBA from the University of California, Irvine, multiple executive education certificates from Harvard Business School, and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from California State University, Northridge.

Crescent Electric Supply Co. has more than 140 branches in 28 states, serving contractors, original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and the maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) needs of commercial, industrial, institutional and utility customers. In addition to the Crescent Electric brand, customers are served by BA Supply in Missouri, Interstate Electric Supply in Idaho and Oregon, Mesco Electrical Supply in Ohio, National Electric Supply in New Mexico, Womack Electric Supply in Virginia and North Carolina, Stoneway Electric in Washington and Idaho, and Lowe Electric in Georgia and South Carolina.