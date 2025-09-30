JD Martin Rep Firm Acquires UAI Reps to Establish Base in Utility Market

JD Martin Co., Houston, TX, has joined forces with Utility Agency & Import (UAI Reps), Mansfield, TX. UAI will now operate as UAI Martin LLC, a JD Martin company, joining JD Martin’s growing family of operating companies.



This move reinforces JD Martin’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the electrical utility, transmission & distribution (T&D), and EPC markets - offering broader geographic reach and an enhanced portfolio of solutions to customer and manufacturing partners.

For decades, Utility Agency & Import (UAI) has served the electric utility, OEM and T&D markets.



“The UAI leadership team has built a strong, successful business rooted in technical expertise and customer focus,” said Rick Morrison, president of UAI, in the press release. “Our shared values and complementary cultures make this partnership a natural fit. Together, we’ll bring expanded capabilities and innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the customers and manufacturers we proudly serve.”



With this transition, the president and CEO of JD Martin, Greg Baker, has appointed Tim Cillessen as president of UAI Martin LLC, a JD Martin Co., bringing decades of leadership experience in the electrical industry. Rick Morrison will continue to serve in a key leadership role as executive VP, ensuring continuity and customer commitment during this new chapter. JD Martin also welcomes Ross Morrison, VP of UAI, and five other dedicated employees to further strengthen the team.



The move to acquire UAI is JD Martin’s seventh acquisition since 2018, having previously joined forces with the Schell Co., Mandeville, LA; Centauri Sales, Albuquerque, NM; I-Pro, Wheat Ridge, CO; Broomfield Lamb Holman, Loganville, GA; Integrated Component Sales (ICS), Winter Park, FL; Rhodes Electrical Sales, Bartlett, TN; and Vynckier Enclosures.

