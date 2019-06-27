Menu
Irby Names New Presidents of Utility and C&I Segments

Lenoir_Irby_200.jpgSonepar USA, (Charleston, SC): Joe Lenoir (top photo) has been named president of Irby’s Utility segment and Tyler Mitchell (bottom photo) has been named president of Irby’s C&I segment, effective immediately. Lenoir has been senior VP of Irby Utility for the past five years and served as VP of Utility Project Services for four years prior to that. Mitchell has been senior VP of Irby C&I for the past three years. He previously spent seven years at Codale in various VP and branch manager roles.

Ranked as the largest electrical distributor in North America by Electrical Wholesaling magazine in its recently released 2019 Top 200 Electrical Distributors ranking, Sonepar USA has 14 locally-managed operating companies with over 700 locations nationwide.

 

