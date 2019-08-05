Wind Power Outproduces Coal in Texas

Texas passed an energy milestone recently with the news that through the first six months of 2019 wind produced more energy than coal in the state. A post at www.goodnewsnetwork.org summarized some of the key findings of a recent report published by the Electrical Reliability Council of Texas, which manages about 90% of the electrical flow in the state. Said the post:

“During the first half of 2019 wind power generated 22% of the state’s electrical usage while coal only generated 21%. In addition to Texas being the largest producer and consumer of energy in the US, they have also been the largest consumer of coal. Back in 2003, coal fulfilled 40% of the state’s electrical needs. Wind, on the other hand, only generated 0.8%”