Skip navigation
Menu
wind_farm_desert_energy_gov_595.jpg
Green Market>Wind

Wind Power Outproduces Coal in Texas

During the first half of 2019 wind power generated 22% of the state’s electrical usage while coal only generated 21%.

Texas passed an energy milestone recently with the news that through the first six months of 2019 wind produced more energy than coal in the state. A post at www.goodnewsnetwork.org summarized some of the key findings of a recent report published by the Electrical Reliability Council of Texas, which manages about 90% of the electrical flow in the state.  Said the post:

“During the first half of 2019 wind power generated 22% of the state’s electrical usage while coal only generated 21%. In addition to Texas being the largest producer and consumer of energy in the US, they have also been the largest consumer of coal. Back in 2003, coal fulfilled 40% of the state’s electrical needs. Wind, on the other hand, only generated 0.8%”

TAGS: Green Market
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
AWEA_offshore wind
Auction for Lease Areas for Offshore Wind Farms Generate $405 Million
Dec 18, 2018
ge-wind-turbine-robotlr200.jpg
Wind Farm to Power University of Kansas 100% by 2020
Dec 05, 2018
windenergy_K_State1024
Kansas State University to Power Campus with Wind Energy
Nov 19, 2018
wind-turbine-doe-truck1024.jpg
10 States Now Get More than 20% of Power from Wind and Solar
Oct 19, 2018