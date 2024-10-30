  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    EDI's Impact on Modern Supply Operations

    Oct. 30, 2024
    On this all-star panel will be Mike Wentz, IDEA's VP of sales and marketing; Tom Guzik, IDEA's director of digital integration services; Ann Sadlowski, Siemens' SAP EAI Functional Consultant; Phil Hale, CIO/CTO for Elliott Electric Supply; and Legrand's Scott Bausch, senior VP-Revenue Operations and Strategic Accounts.

    In this electrical market round table on Nov. 7 at 3 pm Eastern / 2 pm Central, tech leaders in the industry plan to unveil the transformative impact of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) on modern supply chains, sharing insights on optimizing operations, enhancing data accuracy and driving innovation in the electrical distribution sector. 

    In this all-star panel, Mike Wentz, IDEA's VP of sales and marketing; Tom Guzik, IDEA's director of digital integration services; Ann Sadlowski, Siemens' SAP EAI Functional Consultant; Phil Hale, CIO/CTO for Elliott Electric Supply; and Legrand's Scott Bausch, senior VP-Revenue Operations and Strategic Accounts will help attendees learn:
    The evolving role of EDI in modernizing supply chains and its impact on the electrical distribution industry. 

    • Best practices for streamlining operations using EDI to reduce manual processes and improve efficiency. 
    • How to improve data accuracy and integrity by leveraging EDI to enhance communication between manufacturers and distributors. 
    • Real-world examples of EDI-driven innovation and success stories from industry leaders. 
    • Strategies for overcoming common challenges in EDI implementation and integration. 
    • The future of EDI and its potential to shape next-generation supply chain automation. 
    • Insights from top executives and industry experts on how EDI is driving digital transformation across the electrical sector. 

    Click here to register for this event.

