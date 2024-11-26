Middle Atlantic Region Electrical Market Potential

Latest from Market Planning Guide
Although the Middle Atlantic Region’s sales potential estimates are lagging over last year’s pace according to EW’s data, construction activity in the region’s three billion-dollar markets – the New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh metros – remains strong. In downtown Philadelphia, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is building a 1.3-million sq-ft new patient tower valued at roughly $2.6 billion, and New York and New Jersey are working on the long-awaited $16-billion Gateway rail tunnel under Hudson River. In Pittsburgh, a $1.57 billion expansion of the airport is underway and plans were announced for the $1 billion Allegheny General Hospital expansion.
While offshore wind projects have had their share of challenges, there’s signs of progress in Brooklyn, NY, and off the coast of Long Island. In Feb. 2024, contracts were signed for the development of the 1,700 megawatt (MW) Empire 1 Wind & Sunrise Wind wind farms, and the $861-million South Brooklyn Marine Terminal wind farm logistics hub for Equinor's 810MW Empire Wind project that broke ground in June 2024. Other projects of note in this region include the $10-billion Albany Nanotech research center in the planning stage; the planned $1.8-billion University Hospital expansion in Newark, NJ; and the $900-million Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital in Wilkes-Barre, PA, that broke ground in Aug. 2024.