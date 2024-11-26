West South Central Region Market Potential

Latest from Market Planning Guide
Arkansas (+3%), Louisiana (+4%), Oklahoma (+6%) and Texas (+4%) are all beating the national growth average for electrical sales potential and several local markets, are doing even better – Baton Rouge, LA, MSA, with a +11% increase to $775 million in total sales potential, and Tulsa, OK, MSA, with a +7% YOY increase to total sales potential of $545 million.
While this local growth is indeed impressive, the electrical growth of the Lone Star State on all fronts continues to dominate not only this region, but the nation as a whole. The state’s four billion-dollar market areas -- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX, MSA; Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX, MSA; Austin-Round Rock, TX, MSA; and San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX, MSA – are all beating the national average, and continue to be among the nation’s leading markets for population growth and building permits. The Dallas and Houston metros are welcoming 277.9 new residents and 252.6 new residents per day respectively, and Austin and San Antonio also rank in the Top 10 in population growth. And according to U.S. Census data, the combined population increase for Dallas and Houston from 2020 through 2023 topped 775,000. Growth like that creates a ton of demand for housing and other services.
Texas also has at least 10 billion-dollar construction projects underway or on the drawing boardsaccording to EW research, including the $11-billion Port Arthur LNG plant; the $5-billion Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas; the $2.7-billion Texas Instruments chip plant underway in Sherman, TX; and multi-billion airport expansion projects in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.