East South Central Region Market Potential

Latest from Market Planning Guide
Sponsored
Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee all saw their estimated electrical sales potential growing at the national average of +2% YOY through Sept. 2024, while Alabama doubled up that growth rate at +4% to roughly $2.3 billion in statewide electrical potential. One of region’s smaller markets, the Bowling Green, KY, MSA, enjoyed the largest YOY increase in EW’s estimated electrical sales potential, with a +7% increase to $108 million.
As the region’s sole billion-dollar electrical market, Nashville, TN, often sees many of the largest construction projects. But while the $2.1-billion new home for the Tennessee Titans NFL football team that broke ground in May 2024 is a nice-sized job, it was dwarfed by the Jan. 2024 announcement that Amazon Web Services would be investing $10 billion in data center construction in Mississippi’s Madison County. The largest ongoing project in the region is the $6-billiion BlueOval SK Battery Park being built by Ford and SK On in Hardin County, KY. The plant is expected to start construction in 2025, according to a post at www.counrier-journal.com.
Other projects of note in this region include the $1.3-billion Marshall County EV plant built in Byhalia, MS, in a partnership between Cummins’ EV division, Daimler & PACCAR; the $500-million Tennessee Performing Arts Center to be built in Nashville, TN: and several Austal USA projects at a shipyard in Mobile, AL.