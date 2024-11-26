East North Central Region Market Potential

Latest from Market Planning Guide
While state-level sales potential is growing at slow pace in the East North Central Region, the Columbus, OH, MSA: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN, MSA: and Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI MSA, are enjoying +5% growth over last year, according to EW’s estimates. Topping all metros in this region is the Lansing-East Lansing, MI, MSA, which saw its sales potential grow +7% to $216 million.
The East North Central Region may have been called America’s Rust Belt for many years, but that moniker may have to be changed to the Heartland of America Data Center Belt, because of all the new facilities being built and on the drawing boards. EW’s editors found $25 billion worth of data center projects in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio in various stages of completion and planning. The largest data center project is the $11-billion campus that Amazon Web Services is building in New Carlisle, IN. Amazon also said in a Sept. 2023 announcement that it plans to build five data centers in New Albany, OH, with a total construction value of $3.5 billion.
While the wave of data center construction is indeed impressive, it’s by no means the only projects being built in this region. We found 19 projects valued at $1 billion in the pipeline, including the $4.5- billion Eli Lilly R&D and Manufacturing Campus in Lebanon, IN; the $3.87-billion tech facility Purdue University & South Korea's SK Hynix plan to build in West Lafayette, IN; the $3.5-billion training complex the NBA Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team is building in Cleveland, OH: and the $3-billion Henry Ford Health hospital that will be built in Detroit.