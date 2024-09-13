Staying Relevant All Day Long

Are you relevant? Do you make a difference to the customer? Where do you make the most impact?

I was almost 40 years old before I realized how vastly different people could be. Perhaps a slow learner, I knew there were differences. Some people arrive early at work, others do not. Some people are driven by money, status, pleasure or any one of any possible motivating factors. Yet again, others are not motivated at all.

For those who are driven, measurements and metrics are often used to compare the past to the present, in hopes of improving their future. In our industry, many distributors use EW’s annual Top 100 report and NAED’s PAR Analysis as comparisons. Suppliers often dig into NEMA reports and market data for insight. And certainly, sales representatives start with monthly commission reports to assess their relevance.

The recent ramping up of market consolidation in the electrical distribution industry, supplier representation and to some degree suppliers/manufacturers is changing the dynamics of local decision making. These market changes raise the question for many sales representatives: Will I be relevant in the morning?

In an instant, who we work for, the suppliers we represent and the customers we sell to can change. Yesterday, you were selling to “Customer XYZ” and tomorrow they’re a subsidiary of “ABC.” In just a few weeks or months, the relationships you created over the years are toppled like a sandcastle. Perhaps now just dust in the wind.

These unexpected events discourage even the best sales representatives at distributors and suppliers. But fear not, the best of you will always be relevant.

In an article I penned last December for EW, "Are We Engaged or Just Flirting?," I compared the difference between being engaged versus “just flirting.” Herein, my thesis is: “Sales representatives who are engaged will always be relevant.”

There’s a saying I learned long ago: “Work goes where work flows.”

Maybe you’ve heard it before. Google has not. Seriously, I tried to Google the phrase for the original author’s name and got zero results. Even my MS-Word editor wants to compound the words “work” and “flow.” I had to force Microsoft to accept the space between those two words.

Finally, the humans have beaten the machines (and AI). I cannot express how much this moment satisfied me. I am relevant. I knew something Google and Microsoft did not. Wow! Give me just a moment to bask in that glory. Hang tight. Wait. Wait for it.

Okay, I’m back from the celebration. It was a cool party. I might even change the epitaph on my tombstone to, “He knew something Google did not.”

The meaning of the saying, “Work goes where work flows,” is simple. We all know the relevant people in our business. They are the ones that get $hit done. Maybe that person is out front. More likely the person is in the back, just doing stuff. There’s an inbox and an outbox. The work just flows, day in and day out. That person, the relevant one, is valued by everyone who “submits to the inbox.” Each of us is relying on that person to produce results in for the outbox.

It’s so simple to understand, except for Google and Microsoft. They’re still focused on “workflows” to increase outcomes.

Let’s investigate further and consider the concept (or tool) of email. Do you hide behind emails and text messages? Do you use them to “document” your conversations? Perhaps we all do.

The art of staying relevant

Technology is great, but consider that if you pressed send more than three times for the same topic in the one hour, couldn’t you have clarified the conversation with a telephone call in less time? Pick up the phone and be relevant.

Can you read the body language of your customer in an email? Can you hear the tone of their voice?

Relevance is “quality.” Relevance is reacting appropriately, quickly and producing outbox product of value to the customer (internal or external). Often, relevance is original thought. Relevance begins with listening directly to the customer and formulating an action plan for success together. At times, plans are repetitive (as in, it’s been done before). From time-to-time plans become original and untested. Some originals succeed, while others do not. Original, nonetheless.

On the other hand, (AI) artificial intelligence has no original thought. AI is nothing more than output presentations of the best historical successes mathematically reported first. Think, “It happened before, most successfully. Let’s do that again.”

Those of us at a certain age have seen repetitive actions washed away, like the sandcastle on the beach. Seriously? How did the world’s greatest shopping catalog (Sears) get replaced with the world’s greatest shopping catalog (Amazon)? Perhaps, repetition without original thought was the cause. Certainly, the lack of relevance. What is the difference between Kmart and Target? Today, only one is relevant.

Now that we know how to be relevant, perhaps we should focus on “where to be relevant.” The answer to that question will differ for each of us, based on personality and goals (or drive).