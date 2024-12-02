Employment Data at the MSA & State Level

HOW TO USE THE DATA IN THE MARKET PLANNING GUIDE

The late Andrea Herbert, former chief editor of Electrical Wholesaling, launched the Market Planning Guide more than 40 years ago. She won several national editorial awards for her efforts with the Market Planning Guide, including the Jesse H. Neal Award, the business press’ highest honor.

She wanted the Market Planning Guide to be a practical tool for salespeople and managers at distributors, manufacturers and independent manufacturers’ reps, and her thoughts on how to use it still ring true today:

• Determine market share & penetration.



• Evaluate branch performance and decide which local market areas may support new branches.



• Determine the areas with the greatest sales potential so you can concentrate your salespeople’s efforts in the most productive directions.



• Keep on top of changes in the market area (new residential development, large construction projects in the pipeline & population shifts).



• Direct advertising and promotion to the places where it will have the most impact.



• Explain to suppliers what they can expect from you in the way of market coverage.



• Verify or challenge what suppliers expect from you in sales.



• Set sales quotas for salespeople, territories or product lines.



• Calculate the number of salespeople needed to cover an area.



• Compare how well salespeople in different territories are doing with the same product on the basis of market potential.



• Back up intuition.