Brother Brings on 11 New Rep Firms and 15 Distributors to Market EDGE Printers

Brother Mobile Solutions (BMS), Westminster, CO, a provider of handheld industrial label printers and other printing products, is bringing on new electrical sales reps to sell its EDGE product line across the United States. Eleven rep firms have been hired to date, and the company is on track to have coverage in every state by Dec. 2018. With the hiring of these 11 new reps, Brother has also added more than 15 new electrical distributors, making its products more widely available across the country and into Canada. The current roster of Brother dedicated sales reps for its line of EDGE industrial labelers includes:

Northeast Marketing Group, Wallingford, CT; Territory: CT, MA, NH, RI, VT, CT, Upstate NY

Bishop & Brogdon, Atlanta, GA; Territory: GA, AL, TN, FL Panhandle

Hawkins Sales of Ohio, Brooklyn Heights, OH; Territory: OH, Northern KY, Western PA, WV

George Pickett & Assocs., Apex, NC; Territory: NC, SC, Southern VA

Blanchard Associates Inc., Ontario, CA; Territory: Southern CA

Desert States Electrical Sales, Phoenix, AZ; Territory: AZ, NM, Southern NV, El Paso

Bob Mitchell Sales, Lamoni, IA; Territory: IA, NE

Shaffer-Nelson, Tualatin, OR; Territory: OR, WA, ID, MT, AK

DZ Cook, San Francisco, CA; Territory: Northern Cal, Northern NV

Kunz-Powell, Malvern, PA; Territory: Eastern PA, Southern NJ, DE, MD, DC, Northern VA

Gorin-Cockrell-McCoy, Lakeland, FL; Territory: FL

Visit www.BrotherMobileSolutions.com for more information on the Brother EDGE line of industrial labeling tools.